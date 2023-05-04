Dwight HS Track Results – May 3
The Trojan Track and Field team visited Seneca for the Irish Invitational on Friday night April 14. The weather conditions were conducive to outstanding performances for all competitors. The Dwight athletes turned in 16 personal bests and 1 season best out of 24 individual performances. The girl’s squad scored 21 points with a 10th placing and the boys finished 17th with 12 points. Girls scoring were: Ellora McCullough (2nd discus), Issy Bunting (3rd shot put, 4th discus throw), and Maddie Simms (7th 800m). Leading the boy’s team were: Jack Duffy (3rd long jump, 6th 100m) and Tristan Chambers (6th 3200m).
The Trojans competed in their 1st home meet of the season hosting Henry, Herscher, and Prairie Central. The Henry girls and the Prairie Central boys were the team winners as our girls and boys squads finished 4th.Girls who scored for their team were: Issy Bunting (5th 100m, 2nd in shot put and discus), Maddie Simms (2nd 400m), and Ellora McCullough ( 5th discus), and Bunting, Simms, McCullough, Brooklynn Todd (2nd 4×100). On the boys side, the point scorers were: Jack Duffy (1st long jump), Tristan Chambers (1st 400m, 3rd 100m, and 5th 200m), Tyler Wilkey (5th discus) and Chambers, Wilkey, Frank Lasser, Mckay Gleeson (4th 4×400). The team produced 10 PR’s as well.