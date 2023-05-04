Dwight HS Track Results – May 3 The Tri-County Conference track meet was held at Seneca May 3. The girls scored 15 points and the boys ended with 43 points so that both squads finished in 5th place. Scoring for the Trojans was: Jack Duffy (400m 2nd, long jump 3rd, 100m 4th PR), Tristan Chambers (3200m 2nd PR, 800m 2nd, 1600m 3rd), Ellora McCullough (discus throw 4rh, shot put 5th), Maddie Simms (800m 2nd), and Brooklynn Todd (1600 6th). Mckay Gleeson had a great meet as he ran personal bests in the 100m, 400m, and 200m races while Tishaun Hinten had a PR in the shot put. Also competing were Tyler Wilkey with strong performances in both throwing events and Frank Lasser who ran well in all 3 distance events by being close to his best times. Individual performances: Ellora McCullough-shot put 25’6, discus throw 93’6.5″ Maddie Simms-800m 2:34.62 Brooklynn Todd-800m 3″12.91, 1600m 7:08.96 Jack Duffy-long jump 19’9.5″, 100m 11.83, 400m 55.78 Mckay Gleeson-100m 13.05, 400m 1:00.73, 200m 28.04 Tyler Wilkey-shot put 31’0″, discus throw 96′ 11.5″ Tishaun Hinten-shot put 25’10.75. 200m 33.13 Tristan Chambers-3200m 11:14.27, 800m 2:12.59, 1600m 5:24.09 Frank Lasser-3200m 12:00.76, 800m 2:32.50, 1600m 5:42.87 Dwight HS Track Results – April 28 The Herscher Invitational offered the Trojans some tough competition and decent weather. There were 18 competing schools that brought some outstanding athletes who turned in great performances. Three of the best examples were: a Herscher discus thrower tossed nearly 160′, a boy from St. Anne ran under 10.96 in the 100m, and a freshman girl from Sandwich set a new meet record in the 1600 with a time of 4:59.25. The coaches were proud of our athletes as we turned in 9 PR’s at meet’s end. Congratulations! Monday will be the Tri-County conference meet at Seneca starting at 3:00. Individual results: Issy Bunting-shot put 9.36m 3rd, discus throw 29.46m 2nd PR Katy Parker-shot put 8.15m Ellora McCullough-discus throw 19.32 Maddie Simms-800 2:32.60 4th PR, 400 1:08.02 6th PR Brooklynn Todd-800 3:03.66 PR, 400 1:22.10 PR Tyler Wilkey-shot put 9.30m, discus throw 27.27m PR Tishaun Hinten-shot put 6.60m, 200 32.32 Mckay Gleeson-200 28.58, 400 1:02.49 PR Tristan Chambers-800 2:11.21, 1600 4:55.58 PR Frank Lasser-800 2:30.78, 1600 5:33.08 PR Dwight HS Track Results – April 21

The Dwight Home Meet #2 was contested on Friday with Iroquois West and Ottawa Marquette participating. The Lady Trojans finished 2nd with 30 points and 20 points earned the boy’s squad 3rd place. Individual results by event: Issy Bunting-100m 1st 14.99, shot put 1st 35’6.5″ PR, discus throw 1st 94’3″ PR Ellora McCullough-100m 16.69, discus throw 2nd 29’2.75″ Katy Parker- shot put 2nd 26’10”, discus throw 67’5″ PR Maddie Simms- 1600m 1st 5:56.42 PR Brooklynn Todd- 1600m 6:46.14 PR Jack Duffy-long jump 2nd 18’3.25″ Tyler Wilkey-shot put 3rd 30’7″, discus throw 3rd 71’3″ Tishaun Hinten- shot put 4th 25’2″ PR, 100m 15.05, 200m 31.86 PR Mckay Gleeson-100m 4th 13.81, 400m 2nd 1:05.07, 200m 29.90 Tristan Chambers-1600m 1st 5:00.13 Frank Lasser-1600m 3rd 5:40.87 PR Dwight HS Track Results – April 18

The Tony Thorsen Coed Invite was held last night in good weather and great competition. The Lady Trojans scored 38 points to finish 6th and the boys produced 23 points in tenth place. Scoring for the girls were: Issy Bunting (shot put 1st PR, discus throw 2nd PR, donut dash 2nd), Ellora McCullough (1st discus throw PR), Katy Parker (4th shot put), and Maddie Simms 3rd 800m PR). Earning points for the boys were: Jack Duffy (2nd long jump, 4th 100m), Tristan Chambers (2nd 800m PR), Frank Lasser (5th 1600m), and Tyler Wilkey (6th discus throw PR). Also turning in personal bests were Mckay Gleeson (100m, 400m) and Brooklynn Todd (800m). Another highlight of the evening was the Tim Dever thrower’s relay in which the runners passed a football instead of a baton. Our team of Bunting, McCullough, Chambers, and Wilkey finished 2nd with great rac

Full Results :

Dwight HS Track Results – April 14

The Trojan Track and Field team visited Seneca for the Irish Invitational on Friday night April 14. The weather conditions were conducive to outstanding performances for all competitors. The Dwight athletes turned in 16 personal bests and 1 season best out of 24 individual performances. The girl’s squad scored 21 points with a 10th placing and the boys finished 17th with 12 points. Girls scoring were: Ellora McCullough (2nd discus), Issy Bunting (3rd shot put, 4th discus throw), and Maddie Simms (7th 800m). Leading the boy’s team were: Jack Duffy (3rd long jump, 6th 100m) and Tristan Chambers (6th 3200m).

View all results:

Dwight HS Track Results – April 12

The Trojans competed in their 1st home meet of the season hosting Henry, Herscher, and Prairie Central. The Henry girls and the Prairie Central boys were the team winners as our girls and boys squads finished 4th.Girls who scored for their team were: Issy Bunting (5th 100m, 2nd in shot put and discus), Maddie Simms (2nd 400m), and Ellora McCullough ( 5th discus), and Bunting, Simms, McCullough, Brooklynn Todd (2nd 4×100). On the boys side, the point scorers were: Jack Duffy (1st long jump), Tristan Chambers (1st 400m, 3rd 100m, and 5th 200m), Tyler Wilkey (5th discus) and Chambers, Wilkey, Frank Lasser, Mckay Gleeson (4th 4×400). The team produced 10 PR’s as well.

Dwight HS Track Results – April 5

The Trojan track and field team competed in their first outdoor meet at Bradley-Bourbonnais HS last night. Also in the BBCHS Open were: bishop Mac, Herscher, and Momence.

The event was a non-scoring meet. Finishing in the top 3 in their events were: Issy Bunting 1st shot put, 2nd discus throw), Maddie Simms (1st 1600), Brooklynn Todd (3rd 1600), Jack Duffy (3rd 400 and long jump).

Season or personal bests were produced from: Bunting (shot, discus), Simms (800), Todd (800), Ellora McCullough (shot), Katy Parker (shot), Mckay Gleeson (400), Tishaun Hinten (400), Jack Duffy (100,400), Frank Lasser (3200), and Tristan Chambers (800).

Our next meet will be our first home meet with Henry-Senachwine, Herscher, and Prairie Central. The competition starts at 4:30 on Tuesday the 11th.