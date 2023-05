Dwight Lady Trojans took the Victory from Henry Senachwine Tuesday for another conference win with the score being 4-2

Madi Ely led things off in the circle. She lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out ten and walking six.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Averi Jury with a single, a double and two RBIs

Erin Anderson and Samantha Harsh with a single

Taylor Heath with a double and two RBIs

Megan Livingston with a single

Overall record: 14–5

Conference record: 8–3

Congratulations to the girls for getting seeded 2nd for their regional

The Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Morris 8-6 Friday.

Samantha Harsh was in the circle for the Trojans. Harsh lasted four and a third innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out three and walking zero. Madi Ely threw two and two-thirds innings allowing three hits, three runs, striking out two and walking two.

Hitting for the Trojans were :

Avery Jury with a single & two doubles w/ three RBI’s

Megan Livingston with three singles & one RBI

Erin Anderson w/ a single

Taylor Heath w/ a single & two RBI’s

The Dwight Lady Trojans beat Lowpoint-Washburn 12-1 on Thursday April 27. Madi Ely earned the victory in the circle. She lasted five innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out ten. Hitting for the Trojans were : Taylor Heath with two singles & a homerun Avery jury with two singles & a homerun Samantha Harsh with a single & a double Megan Livingston with two singles Njomza Asllani with a double Maci Johnson & Avery Scheuer both with a single Overall record 13-4 Conference record 7-3

The Dwight Lady Trojans beat Lowpoint Washburn 18-3 on April 25. Samantha Harsh led the Trojans to victory in the circle. She surrendered three runs on one hit over four innings, striking out seven. Avery Jury lead the team at the plate w/ two singles & two doubles Taylor Heath with a single, triple & homerun. Erin Anderson with a single &triple Sophie Buck with a single & a double Taylor Frobish, Maci Johnson, Avery Scheuer all with one single a piece Overall record 12-4 Conference record 6-3

Dwight Lady Trojans beat Woodland, 4-3, in the bottom of the seventh with a walk off hit by Taylor Heath scoring the winning run. Samantha Harsh started on the mound. She pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out four and walking one. Madi Ely came in in the 5th allowing zeros, zero hits, striking out three and walking zero. Hits for the Trojans: Maci Johnson lead the team w/ a single & two doubles Erin Anderson with two singles Sophie buck with a single and a double Avery Jury with two homeruns Samantha harsh & Taylor Heath both with a single Overall record 11-4 Conference 5-3 Trojans play next on Saturday with a home double header against Leroy .

Tuesday 4/18 Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Woodland 6-4 Madi Ely pitched for the Trojans. She allowed 5 hits, 6 runs, over 7 innings, striking out 8. Hitting for the Trojans: Erin Anderson lead the team with two singles & a triple Avery Jury with a single and a double Megan Livingston with two singles Samantha Harsh with a double Taylor Heath with a single Season record 10-4 Conference record 4-3

GAME ONE: DTHS vs Prairie Central The Lady Trojans defeated Prairie Central 12-2 on Saturday. Madi Ely pitched for Dwight. She allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out nine. Maci Johnson, Averi Jury & Sarah Parker lead the team with hits. Each having two singles a piece . Erin Anderson with a triple. Sophie buck, Madi Ely ,Taylor Heath & Avery Scheuer all contributed a double & Megan Livingston with a single.

GAME TWO: DTHS vs Peoria Christian The lady Trojans had a 10-3 victory over Peoria Christian on Saturday as well. Averi Jury started on the mound for the Trojans . She threw two innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three and walking zero. Madi Ely finished on the mound, surrendered one run on zero hits over five innings, striking out five. Avery jury had a out of the park home run. Sarah Parker with a double. Megan Livingston and Avery Scheuer each had a single.

An early lead helped the Lady Trojans defeat Peotone 12-2 on Friday April 14. Madi Ely pitched for the Trojans . She gave up two runs on one hit over six innings, striking out 13. Hitting for the Trojans was: Megan Livingston with three singles Erin Anderson with two singles Taylor Heath with a single & a home run Samantha Harsh with a double Averi Jury with a single Avery Scheuer with a homerun

The Dwight Trojans beat Midland 16-1 on Thursday . Samantha Harsh took the win for Dwight Varsity Trojans. Harsh went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out five. Samantha Harsh had two singles & a double Taylor Heath had a single, double, & triple Megan Livingston had two singles& a triple Maci Johnson had two singles Avery Jury had a single and a grand slam Erin Anderson with a single Sophie Buck with a single Next game is home VS Peotone Friday 4/14

Madi Ely threw a no hitter to lead the Trojans past Midland with a 17-0 victory. Ely lasted four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out nine and walking one. Avery Jury lead the team with 3 singles Erin Anderson with 2 singles Samantha Harsh with a single& a double Taylor Heath with 2 triples Megan Livingston with 2 singles Maci Johnson with a single Sarah Parker with a single Next game is away at Midland Thursday 4/13

Dwight Lady Trojans Softball had a 9-2 victory against Putnam County on Thursday 4/6. Samantha Harsh took the win for the Trojans. She surrendered two runs on four hits over five innings, striking out four. Madi Ely threw two innings in relief not giving up a single run or hit & struck out five. Avery jury lead with hits going 3-4 at the plate with 2 singles & a homerun Erin Anderson went 2-3 with 2 doubles Macy Johnson went 2-4 with 2 singles Megan Livingston went 2-4 with 2 singles Samantha Harsh, Sarah Parker and Avery Scheuer all went 1-4 with a double . Next we have a home conference game VS Midland on Tuesday 4/11

Dwight Varsity fell 9-5 to Bishop McNamara on Wednesday despite out-hitting them ten to nine. Harsh started on the mound for the Trojans. She lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two. Madi Ely threw two and a third innings in relief. She allowed four hits, five runs, & striking out three. Avery Scheuer hit a out of the park homerun. The team tallied in ten hits. Avery Scheuer, Averi Jury, Erin Anderson, and Taylor Heath each managed multiple hits. also contributing to the hits were Megan Livingston and Sophie Buck with one hit. Next game is Thursday 4/6 conference against Putnam County.

The Lady Trojans softball team took the lead late in the game in a 9-2 victory over Putnam County for a conference win. Madi Ely led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Trojans. She allowed six hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out 15 and walking one. The Trojans saw the ball well today, racking up 13 hits in the game. Avery Scheuer, Avery Jury, Megan Livingston, Samantha Harsh, Erin Anderson, and Taylor Heath all had multiple hits. Sophie Buck contributed one hit. Next game is Wednesday 4/5 against Bishop Mac.

Dwight lady Trojans fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-1 loss to Ottawa-Marquette on Thursday. Madi Ely started on the rubber & lasted four and a third innings, allowing nine hits and nine runs while striking out five and walking one. Samantha Harsh came in in the third allowing 3 hits & 2 runs. Erin Anderson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Trojans in hits. Also contributing with a hit was Sophie Buck, Samantha Harsh, Taylor Heath, Megan Livingston & Avery Scheuer. Sophie Buck also contributed the only RBI the team. Next game will be 3/31 vs Wilmington

The varsity lady trojans softball beat Lexington 10-6 on Wednesday March 29. Samantha Harsh led things off on the rubber for Dwight. She lasted three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out three and walking one. Madi Ely came in in the 4th inning giving up four hits, two runs, and striking out five. The Trojans had a homerun by Avery Jury and the team racked up ten hits on the day. Erin Anderson and Madi Ely all managed multiple hits. Anderson led with four hits in five at bats. While also contributing hits were Maci Johnson, Megan Livingston and Sarah Parker Next game is at Ottawa Marquette 3/30.

Dwight Varsity Trojans fell 13-3 to Ottawa Marquette on Tuesday. Samantha Harsh was in the circle for Dwight. She lasted two innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out two and walking one. Madi Ely threw three inning as relief allowing six hits, eight runs, striking out two & walking 3. The Trojans collected six hits on the day. Averi Jury and Taylor Heath both collected multiple hits. Erin Anderson and Samantha Harsh each contributed a hit. The lady Trojans play next at Lexington 3/29