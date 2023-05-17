THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On May 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Michael Cornale; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich. ABSENT: Tara Hansen

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Jeremy Jenkins, Asst. Principal/AD

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH – Mrs. Schultz announced that Emily Brownfield has been chosen as Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT – None

BUSINESS – Mr. DeLong presented a plaque to outgoing Board member Michael Cornale for his 6 years of Board service.

Mr. DeLong relayed the canvas of votes in the April 4th election as follows:

Chuck Trainor—422 votes

Mark Christensen—355 votes

Jaime Mallaney—281 votes

Michael Cornale—275 votes

Mr. DeLong presented the April 12, 2023 Regular Meeting Board Minutes for approval.

Moved by Mallaney, seconded by Bowman, to appoint Josh DeLong as President Pro-Tem for Reorganization of the Dwight Grade School Board of Education. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Christenson, seconded by Mallaney, to appoint Deb Conroy as Secretary Pro-Tem for Reorganization of the Dwight Grade School Board of Education. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Cornale, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting Sine Die at 6:12p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.

THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On May 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

President Pro-Tem Josh DeLong called the meeting to order at 6:12 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich ABSENT: Tara Hansen

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Jeremy Jenkins, Asst. Principal/AD

SEATING BOARD MEMBERS – The newly elected Board members read and signed their Oaths of Office.

PUBLIC COMMENT – None

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Kathy Stewart was in attendance to file the DEA report for May.

Mrs. Schultz introduced Raegan Connor, Gracie Shireman, Shayley Sulzberger and Cara Wilson, all 6th grade students who received Honorable Mention status from Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias for their essay entries in the Letters About Literature writing contest.

Mrs. Schultz also announced that the 7/8 Choir received “Best of Day” along with their 1st place honors at Organizational Contest. The choir performed their winning entry for the Board.

Mrs. Schultz also informed the Board that the 4th Grade held their Wax Museum earlier in the day and it was a great success. Also, the Middle School presented their play The Spy Games in the DTHS auditorium last weekend and it was well received.

Mr. Jenkins announced that 10 individuals qualified for the State track series coming up this weekend.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:

After last month’s discussion on a possible outside facility for the Pre-K program, he was informed that Morris Hospital would not donate the building that was being looked at, and the project will not go forward. He noted that due to spacing issues, we may need to explore possible expansion of the building at some point in the near future.

Mr. DeLong noted that Graduation is to be held next Thursday, May 18 th in the HS gymnasium at 7:00 p.m. Those Board members interested in reserving seats should contact the District Office. Mr. DeLong asked about interest in an annual athletics pass. He was informed that the GS currently offers a pass for 2 people to families when they pay their participation fee for either basketball or volleyball, which are the only 2 sports that we charge admission for. After some discussion, it was decided to simply continue this practice. Board President Stipanovich asked about interest in having a speaker come in to present professional development for the Board in lieu of attending the Joint Annual Conference in Chicago at some point.

Moved by Trainor, seconded by Mallaney, to go into Executive Session at 6:43 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Bills Approve Employment, Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director, 1-Year Contract, 2023-24 Approve Resignation, Katie Crouch, Assistant Track Coach Approve Resignation, Suzanne Schall, ECSE Teacher Approve Resignation, Jett Walker, PE Teacher Approve Resignation, Jett Walker, “B” Baseball Coach Approve Resignation, Jett Walker, 8 th Grade Girls Basketball Coach

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the 2nd reading of PRESS Plus Policy 111 updates and requested final approval.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the Board meeting dates as the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the GS Library.

Mr. DeLong reported that our designation of depository for our financial funds is Bank of Pontiac, Dwight Branch.

Mr. DeLong asked the Board to adopt the policies of the former Board of Education.

Mr. DeLong presented the contract with Arbor Management for the 2023-24 school year. This is year #2 of a 3-year contract.

Mr. DeLong presented the proposed Amended Budget for the 2022-23 school year. He noted several areas which needed to be addressed in this amendment, including a new government rule that requires us to pay our computer lease from Debt Services, a strong increase in investment revenue, CPPRT and CSFT funds, and some additions to staff. This amendment will be on display until the June Board meeting, where he will be asking for final approval.

The Board members held a brief discussion about some rules in the student handbook, including the dress code.

Mr. DeLong presented the renewal of IESA Dues for the 2023-24 school year.

Mr. DeLong presented the list of Extra-Curricular Personnel to employ for the 2023-24 school year.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.