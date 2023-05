Dwight Redbird 7th Grader Evan Olson took first place in Class 2A Discus at the IESA State Track and Field Tournament Saturday May 13 in Peoria with a throw of 124’05”.

He also finished 5th in the shot put at the same meet.

Earlier in the year, Evan broke the school discus record with a throw of 128′ 9”, which up to that point had been held by his dad, Brent Olson, since he was in 7th grade in 1992! Evan also broke the IVC meet discus record when he competed in that as well.