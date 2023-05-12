There were 3 athletes who competed in the Illinois High School Powerlifting State Meet over the weekend. After adding up the totals for the squat, bench, and deadlift, all three athletes hit personal records. Landon Burkhardt finished with a total of 910 pounds, Seth Robertson finished just shy of 1,000 pounds with a 965 pound total, and Parker Miner finished with a grand total of 1,230 pounds. Parker finished in first place in the 181 pound weight class, making him Dwight’s first State Champion in powerlifting. Congratulation Parker!