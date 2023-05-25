The Grundy County Health Department will soon be setting out mosquito collection traps, an annual task which collects mosquitos for laboratory testing to determine if they are carrying West Nile Virus. Eight (8) traps will be placed in various areas of the county. Testing will occur through October 15, 2023.
Mosquitos traps collect mosquitos to test for West Nile. They are not a tool for mosquito prevention.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the prevention of mosquito breading by removing standing water from yards. Standing water most often exists in these common areas:
- Tree rot hole or tree stump
- Trash and discarded tires (drill drain holes in the bottom of tire swings)
- Uncovered boat that collects water
- Leaky faucet or pet bowl (change water daily)
- Clogged rain gutter (home or street)
- Flat roof without adequate drainage
- Any toy, garden equipment or container that can hold water
- Birdbath (clean weekly) and ornamental ponds
- Pool covers that collects water, neglected abandoned pools, hot tubs or children’s pools
- Flower pots with standing waterRemember to protect yourself with insect repellant and follow manufactures instructions.For questions about mosquito collection efforts or how to protect your family from West Nile Virus or other vector borne diseases, please contact the Grundy County Health Department. More information can also be found at www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus/faqs.