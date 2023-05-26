Children’s Used Book Collection June 1st through July 14th, 2023

The Grundy County Land Use Department will be collecting used children’s books for Bernie’s Book Bank starting June 1st through July 14th, 2023, at our Administration Building located at 1320 Union Street, Morris, IL 60450 from the hours of 8-4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Practicing one of the four Rs is reuse. Children’s books that are no longer being used can find their way into the hands of a child who is need of a book. Studies have shown that reading is the most important skill a child needs to learn. However, studies also show that 61% of low-income families don’t have any children’s book for their families.

Bernie’s Book Bank provides books to 25,000 children annually.

Since 2009, Bernie’s Book Bank has distributed more than 21 million children’s books. Bernie’s Book Bank will provide at least 12 books per year for each child that they serve.

For Grundy County our goal is 1500 books again this year!

Please help this worthy cause by donating children’s books from preschool through 6th grade.

We do ask that you do not give text books or workbooks.

If you should have any questions please feel free to contact Beth Skoff or (815) 941-3228 (bskoff@grundcountyil.gov) or Heidi Miller at (815) 941-3229 (hmiller@grundycountyil.gov ).

Thank you Grundy County for your great partnership!