A group of the Morris American Legion Riders met Sunday May 7 at the bridge crossing Waupecan Creek on Baker Road in rural Mazon and dedicated a plaque in memory of Owen Stuckey.

Stuckey, who was a member of the Morris American Legion Riders died in a motorcycle accident on August 21, 2011.

The area near the bridge was a favorite fishing spot for Stuckey, which he helped maintain.

The Group had petitioned Grundy County officials over the past few years to allow the plaque to be placed on the bridge in Stuckey’s honor.

A Memorial was read in his honor:

We are gathered here today to dedicate this bridge to the memory of American Legion Rider, Owen Stuckey.

Owen was welcomed into this world, December 17, 1952, in Streator, IL. Raised on farms in Long Point, IL and Mazon, IL. He attended Woodbury Grade School, Mazon Grade School and MVK High School.

After school he worked at Eagles Supermarket, George’s Standard Station, Streator Brick Yard, and settled in and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Aurora.

Owen, was a member of Son’s of the American Legion Post 294, American Legion Riders Post 294, and Ride Captain for the Illinois Patriot Guard Riders. He also rode in support of the RoyalFamily Kids Camp.

His hobbies included woodworking, motorcycling, gardening, fishing, deep frying turkeys, and being a huge cardinal baseball fan. Oh, and let’s not forget maintaining this fishing spot here a Baker Road and Waupecan Creek.

Owen had two children: daughter Michelle – deceased. And son Marcus.

Owen left us August 21, 2011, following a motorcycle accident.

Rest in peace, you were a great father, brother, and friend. You are missed, may your memory be internal.