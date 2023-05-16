Area Memorial Day Services

Ransom

The Ransom American Legion Post #674 will have a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29th, 2023 at The War Memorial location in downtown Ransom starting at 10:30 a.m.

Saunemin

The Saunemin American Legion Auxiliary with assistance from the Cullom American Legion Post 122 and Sons of the American Legion will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday May 29 at 9 a.m. Service will be at Sunny Slope cemetery on rt 116 at the west edge of Saunemin. In case of inclement weather services will be at the community building on North St.

Mazon

Services are being held at the Mazon Park for all of the Cemeteries in our area; Brookside (Mazon), Ward, and Wheeler.

If the weather does not cooperate, services will be held at the American Legion Post. Services will commence at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served.