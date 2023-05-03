2023 School Physicals & Immunizations at the LCHD
The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) is now scheduling 2023 school and sports physicals and immunizations. All appointments are scheduled with an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for June 14, 21, and 28, July 5, 12, and 19, and August 2 and 9, with more dates to be added as needed. Charges will be billed to private insurance or Medicaid when available. A basic fee will be charged at the time of service to those without insurance. The LCHD is located at 310 E Torrance Ave, Pontiac. Call 815-844-7174 to reserve your appointment.