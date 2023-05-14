Members of the Odell Sportsman’s Club have chosen Sunday, June 11, 2023 for their. The fishing derby will take place from 1-3 p.m. at Muir’s pond near Odell. Lunch and an awards ceremony will be from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. No rain date has been set.

Awards will be given for “Most Fish Caught” and “Biggest Fish Caught” in both a boys and girls division. Trophies will be awarded for 1st-3rd place in each category and division. All trophies are courtesy of Grieff’s Monuments and Laser Engraving, Dwight.

The following rules will be strictly enforced: NO boats allowed; NO lures allowed; NO minnows allowed; NO adults or children are allowed on the dock; ONE fishing pole per child; WORMS are the only bait allowed and NO alcohol on premises! Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Youth 3-14 years of age may participate but must be able to fish with minimal assistance. Children must be able to hold their own pole! Adults may assist the younger children in retrieving and removing fish from the hook. Please bring a container of worms, a fishing pole and a bucket to put your fish in.

For more information contact Bonnie Bolen at 1-815-848-2217 email:doubleb10@frontier.com.