Strengthen your farm’s resiliency with legal training for Illinois small farms

URBANA, Ill. — Legal risks can be fatal to a farm business and addressing them proactively can keep farms in business. The relief of understanding legal issues can dispel anxiety and help farmers realize their power to control their circumstances.

University of Illinois Extension partners with Farm Commons for a four-part quarterly webinar series, “Legal Training for Illinois Small Farms,” featuring topics around legal questions for all Illinois farmers.

Farm Commons is a nonprofit organization that assists farmers in solving business law challenges in a community of support. It was founded by Executive Director Rachel Armstrong, who created the organization’s innovative approach to farm law risk reduction. She has authored publications on farm law matters for farmers, alongside several academic and trade publications for attorneys. Farm Commons staff will lead the interactive workshops, including time for questions from participants.

There is no cost to register for the series. Each session begins at 7 p.m. and lasts for one hour. Individuals who have farmed for years can learn tips to strengthen their legal confidence in running their farming operation.

https://emails.illinois.edu/newsletter/70/1760234370.html