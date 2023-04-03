TRI-POINT MUSICIANS RECEIVE HIGH HONORS

Tri-Point Junior High musicians brought home division I ratings from the April 1 solo and ensemble contest held at Watseka High School.

Scoring those ratings were Rachel Darda and Kara Stuckey, flute duet; Owen Griner, clarinet solo; Ashley Estrada, vocal solo; and Ashley Estrada and Rachel Darda, vocal duet.

The junior high music department will wrap up their year with a spring concert on Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m. at Tri-Point Upper Elementary/Junior High School.

The music program is under the direction of Diane Perkins.