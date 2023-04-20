News Release 4-20-23

Motion: I move to pull the following agenda items from tonight’s meeting: Items #4, 5 A-C, 6 and 7 from the regular agenda and items #4, 5A-C, 11A, 11E, 11F, 11G and 11H from the reorganization agenda.

Motion: I move to approve the Consent Agenda.

Motion: I move to approve Press Updates as Presented as Board Policy

Motion: I move to approve the 2nd reading of Handbook Updates to be added to the 2023- 24 student handbook.

Motion: I move to approve renewal in the IESA for the 2023-24 school year at the cost of $1345.

Motion: I move to approve the purchase of 2 score boards for the HS gymnasium from Correct Digital Displays at a cost of $22,009.

Motion: I move to schedule the FY 22 Amended Budget Hearing for Wednesday, May 17th at 6:45 pm to be held in the board room in Kempton

Motion: I move to accept the window replacement bid from Bacon and Van Buskirk in the amount of $105,800.

Motion: I move to approve the MOU with the TPEA to include paraprofessionals in section II.1.3

Motion: I move to approve the purchase of 3 digital signs from Stewart Signs, to be paid through the Community Partnership Grant, in the amount of $59,573

Motion: I move to go into closed session @ ____ pm for the: A. appointment, employment, discipline, performance of specific employees; in accordance with 5 ILCS 120/2 (c ) and (1), (2) and (3) of the Illinois Open Meeting Act.

Motion: I move to accept resignation of Mindy Breen

Motion: I move to approve Dale and Holly Hummel as volunteer Livestock Judges for the HS FFA

Motion: I move to adjourn the meeting