Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash on Rt 113 east of Higgins Road.

Coroner Callahan states a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Aurora man was east bound on Rt. 113 when he was passing a vehicle also traveling eastbound. In doing so, he struck an oncoming Com Ed utility truck that was westbound. After the collision the offending vehicle rolled several times coming to a rest in the south ditch of Rt. 113.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP and the Coroner’s Office.