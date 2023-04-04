Morris, IL – The Grundy County Health Department (GCHD) and the American Public Health Association are celebrating National Public Health Week this first week in April. Each day focuses on a new theme related to public health. The theme for today, April 4th, is Violence Prevention, as this has quickly risen to be a priority focus at the IL Department of Public Health as well as Grundy County Health Department.
From a public health perspective, violence prevention starts with building resiliency and creating healthier people & communities. Through programming and services, GCHD is emphasizing prevention strategies, leveraging early intervention to avoid potential crisis and collaboration with other agencies.
In addition to our regular public health services, GCHD is pleased to soon be offering public courses, including CPR/First Aid, Stop the Bleed, Youth Mental Health First Aid, Suicide Prevention, Catch My Breath, and more. More information will be available at grundyhealth.com in Summer 2023.
- CPR/ First Aid: Designed to assist someone whose heart stops beating. Can double or even triple that person’s chances of survival after a potential cardiac arrest.
- Stop The Bleed: Encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
- Youth Mental Health First Aid: for adults who regularly interact with kids such as scout leaders, teachers, coaches, etc… Can be for anyone assisting during a potential mental health crisis.
- Catch My Breath: Provides up-to-date information to equip students with the knowledge of the toxic chemicals in vape pens and skills to make informed decisions before considering use of e- cigarettes.Collaborative efforts of local agencies include regular dialogue related to best practices for individuals presently experiencing unstable mental health. Agencies include law enforcement, schools, social services agencies and more.
Save the Date for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1st at Goold Park (Morris). GCHD is partnering with Morris Police Department to offer community engagement and relationship building among residents and law enforcement.