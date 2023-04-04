Morris, IL – The Grundy County Health Department (GCHD) and the American Public Health Association are celebrating National Public Health Week this first week in April. Each day focuses on a new theme related to public health. The theme for today, April 4th, is Violence Prevention, as this has quickly risen to be a priority focus at the IL Department of Public Health as well as Grundy County Health Department.

From a public health perspective, violence prevention starts with building resiliency and creating healthier people & communities. Through programming and services, GCHD is emphasizing prevention strategies, leveraging early intervention to avoid potential crisis and collaboration with other agencies.

In addition to our regular public health services, GCHD is pleased to soon be offering public courses, including CPR/First Aid, Stop the Bleed, Youth Mental Health First Aid, Suicide Prevention, Catch My Breath, and more. More information will be available at grundyhealth.com in Summer 2023.