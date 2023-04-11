The Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival is a two-day event on the most famous two-lane highway in America. This 100-mile self-guided tour has been expanded to include activities from Joliet to Bloomington! Join in for some nostalgic fun for the whole family. Each community will produce their own festival.

​As an added bonus to the commemorative give-away this year, the ​Route 66 Scenic Byway will have an additional give-away promotion.

Download and check out the Illinois Route 66 mobile app by searching ‘Explore Illinois Route 66’ in the App Store or on Google Play. Here you will have an opportunity to click on ‘Passports’ and participate by entering the CODE available at each location. Check in via the mobile app at all 14 locations and you will be entered to win a prize package worth over $100!

Braceville – Stop at the Village Hall at the corner of S. Mitchell and Rt. 53. Baked goods will be sold by the United Methodist Church, Junk-in-the-Trunk sale in the parking lot, lunch Saturday and Sunday at the Wicked Cricket on Rt. 53. For more information call 815-237-8655.

​Gardner – Meet & Greet with the Mayor at the Two-Cell Jail where you can pick up this year’s giveaway. Other Saturday & Sunday activities Include: Gardner Archives open in the Village Hall 8-5. The Gardner Lions Club at The Street Car Diner serving root beer floats from 9-3 and pork chop sandwiches from 10 til gone. All town Garage Sales along with a Craft Show on Depot St. hosted by Creative Gemz from 9-3.

Saturday only events on Depot St: Scapegoats Car Show in parking lot 10-4. Elvis tribute artist Hugo will perform 11- 1. Church of Hope Rock-a-thon at the Gazebo 10-1.

Sunday only event on Depot St: Tractor Show 10-4. More info contact: 815-237-2592

Dwight – Friday-Sunday-All town garage sales Friday & Saturday-Route 66 BBQ Smokeout, a Kansas City Barbecue Sanctioned event Saturday-Dwight PTO Vendor Fair 9-2

Saturday- Dwight Historical Society Museum open in the Historic depot. The Historic Texaco station will be open all weekend from 9-4 with Cherry Red Roasters supplying a food tent. Photo ops, family activities and more!!

Odell – Historic 1932 Standard Oil Gas Station on Rt. 66, Historic subway, souvenirs, soda, nostalgia for sale. Cafe 110 West-815-998-2500; GD’s Saloon-815-998- 2556; LOBO’s Tap-815-998-2383 More info: 815-998-2133 or

​email info@odell-il.com

​Pontiac – The Pontiac Community Art Center is hosting its annual Swinging Bridges Arts Festival Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7. The 200 block of West Madison Street and The Eagle Theater will house artists selling handcrafted, fine art pieces. Live music, art demonstrations, entertainment, and food trucks. Museums open both days from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm-Free admission!! Pontiac giveaways will be at 209 W. Madison.