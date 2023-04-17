William “Skinner” “Bill” DeMarse, age 75, of Odell, IL, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 3:50 a.m. at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the VFW in Dwight, IL. The family requests that bright colors be worn to celebrate Skinner’s life.

William was born on March 25, 1948, in Munich, Germany, to Kenneth and Maria “Mary” (Ziranek) DeMarse. They preceded him in death. He married Margie Young on May 31, 1969, in Florence, Missouri. She survives in Odell, IL.

He is survived by three brothers: twin brother: Karl “Shorty” (Bonnie) DeMarse of Godley, IL, Robert “Radar” (Marcia) DeMarse of Dwight, IL, Anthony “Sonar” (Noel) DeMarse of Odell, IL; and two sisters: Chris LaFlamme and Janice DeMarse, both of Dwight, IL. Other survivors include 5 nephews, 7 nieces, 15 great-nephews, and 9 great-nieces. Skinner also leaves behind many wonderful friends who he considered family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Mark “Demer” DeMarse, and one great-nephew: Colton DeMarse.

Skinner served in the Air Force from 1967 to 1969. After proudly serving our country, he worked for RR Donnelley for 33 years.

Bill was a member of the Mason Livingston County Lodge #371 in Dwight, IL, and the Mazon Lodge #826 in Mazon. He was also a trustee for the Odell Library Board. Skinner also coached little league and T-ball for many years.

Skinner was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the Blackhawks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Odell Library, Odell Fire Department, or to the Livingston County Humane Society.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.duffyfuneralhome.com, or visit us on Facebook.