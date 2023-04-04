Wavel Needy (nee Meyer)

Wavel Needy (nee Meyer), 90, of Gardner, IL, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She was born on June 17, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Louis and Viola (nee Philbrick) Meyer. Wavel was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Raymond Needy of Gardner. Wavel was a full time loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Family was very important to her. She lived in Lockport, IL for 33 years and moved to Gardner in 1990. In her spare time, she was a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, was her husband’s unpaid secretary during his time as a teacher, a member of the Gardner United Lutheran Church Altar Guild, an active member and officer of the Gardner Senior Citizen Group, and a board member of the Gardner Prairie Cemetery.

Wavel was known for her annual tomato garden. She also enjoyed sewing, embroidering, and puzzles. She had a special fondness for ice cream.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn (Ken) Luzbetak of Bremerton, WA and Sharon Bernico of Braidwood, IL; son-in-law, Mark (Diane) King of Rockmart, GA; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Steve) Myers of Mystic, CT, Karen (Andy) Luzbetak of Bremerton, WA, Jenniver (Brian) Nesselroad of Burnaby, BC, Canada, Timothy (Tracy) Bernico, Jr. of Braidwood, Alex Bernico of Foster City, CA, Secilanne (Mark) Amlotte of Wilmington, NC, Erin (Neal) Humphreys of Lawrenceville, GA, and Gail (Bill) Brewer of Rockmart, GA; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wavel was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice King; and sister, Althea (Sylvester) Servin.

Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. Family and friends will meet at the United Methodist Church in Gardner on Wednesday, April 12, for funeral services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Greg Olson will officiate. Interment will follow in Gardner Prairie Cemetery in Gardner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wavel’s name may be directed to the United Lutheran Church, 309 E. Jefferson St., Gardner, IL, 60424.

