Suzanne worked initially before marriage at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet prior to starting a family and raising her children. She later worked locally part-time selling Avon and at Bellettini’s before lastly working for the Coal City School District in the school cafeteria. She was an active parishioner of Assumption Catholic Church, where she served as a Martha; was a member of the Coal City Junior Womens Club and belonged to both the Coal City Area Club and the Miners Club. Suzanne served as a volunteer with the Grundy Community Hospice Auxiliary and assisted with the Community Nutrition Networks Meals on Wheels. Not to forget, Suzanne enjoyed her outings with the ‘Ranch Girls’.

One who loved the outdoors, Suzanne took pleasure in birdwatching, enjoying the rise and the set of the sun, and the beauty of flowers. She was also an exceptional homemaker, known for her cooking and baking, and was a talented seamstress. Suzanne loved playing cards, especially euchre, and enjoyed many a dance with her beloved John. Together Suzanne and John shared many trips and vacations, but nothing gave her greater joy than watching her family tree grow. She was her grandkids greatest fan, and with her social demeanor, Suzanne would do anything for anyone in need. She will be remembered as the rock of the family, who was proud to have been the matriarch of the Hanley family.

Suzanne lived life for family and faith. She led with her heart and never hesitated to give of herself to others. She welcomed each day as a gift and always found blessings in every moment. Suzanne devoted herself to the care of her family, leading by example and supporting her loved ones in every possible way. An inspiration to all who were blessed to know her, Suzanne will long be remembered and so very missed.

Survivors include her loving husband, John; three children: Beth (Willie) Wren and Mark (Jean) Lissy, both of Coal City and Matthew (Debbie) Lissy of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren: T.J. (Nikki) Peters of Oak Park, Illinois, Tim (Beth) Peters of Frankfort, Illinois, Lauren Lindley of Coal City, Amber Lissy (Bobby Toew) of Pinellas Park, Florida, Caryn (Brandon) Brasseur of Morris, Illinois, Meghan (Scott) Hodgen of Diamond, Illinois, Marcie (Craig) Ewenson of Ottawa, Illinois, and John Hanley Wilson Lissy of Phoenix; (15) great grandchildren: Jackson, Alice and Daphne Peters, Elliott and Abby Peters, Brooklyn Pontanini, Fiona and Jameson Lindley, Cason Masters, Lexi and Triston Toew, Camden and Bennett Brasseur and Addie and Averie Hodgen; (13) siblings: Judy (Richard) George of Cocoa Beach, Florida, Cathy (Jim) Hutchings and Tim (Jodi) Hanley, both of Coal City, Mike (Sharon) Hanley of Loveland, Colorado, Jane (James) Calcaterra of Sugar Grove, Illinois, Jean (Gary) Skubic of Diamond, Ruth Ann (Dan) Mulhall of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Albert Hanley of Minocqua, Wisconsin, Patty (Terry) O’Bert of Morris, Janet (John) Peters and David Hanley, both of Coal City, Jeff (Nancy) Hanley of Minooka, Illinois and Tom (Rhona) Hanley of Coal City; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Gail Hanley of Coal City, Marion (the late Dean) Sanders of Herscher, Illinois, Sylvester Lissy of Coal City and Gary (the late Nell) Lissy of Carbon Hill, Illinois, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Lissy, and three brothers: Jim Hanley, Joe Hanley and Bill Hanley.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City on Friday, April, 21, 2023 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, which would be Suzanne’s 86thbirthday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street in Coal City. Reverend Josh Miller will preside and Deacon William Dunn will assist.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Suzanne will be laid to rest with her late son, Michael. Pallbearers will be: T.J. Peters, Tim Peters, Brandon Brasseur, Scott Hodgen, Steve Sanders and Michelle Hanley. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Ewenson and Bobby Toew.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Suzanne’s memory to Heritage Health of Dwight’s Activities Department; Lightways Hospice of Joliet or to the family for distribution to various other local charities of their choosing.

