Kenneth Oelschlager, 95, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at Heritage Health in Dwight, Illinois. He was born November 9, 1927 in Odell, Illinois, the son of Mary Agnes (Gayner) and Carl Oelschlager. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are his eight children: David of Braidwood; Dan (Pam) of Yulee, Florida; Karen Clover of Dwight; Dennis (Kathy) of Lake Ozark, Missouri; Mary Jane (Tim) Taylor of Cullom; Steve (Mel), Mike (Jamie), and Martha (Keith) Cockerham, all of Dwight; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bob (Streator) and Don (Arizona); and two sisters, Lois (Dwight) and Ruth (South Wilmington).

He was a 38-year employee of Caterpillar and proud Tri-inventor of a weld apparatus used by CAT; World War II veteran; lifelong avid fisherman, and small game hunter in his youth; gardener extraordinaire; and woodworker.

Cremation rites have been accorded. R. W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to