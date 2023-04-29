Glenda Faye German was called home to the Lord to reunite with her husband, Wayne, on April 27, 2023. Glenda was born March 8, 1938, the daughter of Wallace and Irma (Engleman) Zeifang. She was raised on a farm in Nokomis, Illinois. She married her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life, Wayne Edwin German, on June 30, 1957. Wayne proceeded her in death on December 4, 2020.

Visitation for Glenda and a celebration for life for Wayne will be held at Dwight United Methodist Church from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 also at the church with Pastor Mary officiating. Burial will follow the service in McDowell Cemetery in Dwight with a luncheon immediately following at the church. Hager Memorial Home will oversee arrangements.

Glenda is survived by her children, Kathy (Tony) Johnson, Mark (Donna) German, Gail (Mike) Humbert and Denise Banks; grandchildren Jennifer (Justin) Rhodes, Samantha (Sam) Williamson, Andrew German, Kelli (Brandon) Schlegel, Stephanie (Clayton) Parkhill, Carson (Megan) Banks, Blake Banks (Andrew Doyle); great-grandchildren Taylor, Aubrey and Kaden Rhodes, Evelyn Williamson, Maisie and Wrenley Schlegel, Theodore and Emilie Parkhill and a great-granddaughter expected in June. Also surviving is a brother, Ron Zeifang, along with many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents.

Glenda was a homemaker, worked part-time as a lunch helper at the Dwight Grade School and later worked parttime at the First National Bank of Dwight. She was one of the founding officers of the Dwight Sports Boosters. She was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher and served on several committees. She also was a member of United Methodist Women and Willing Workers Circle. She received the United Methodist Pin for Special Mission.

Glenda loved spending time with her family and going to her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Glenda looked forward to her weekly breakfast outing with her friends known as the “Grannies”. There was not a person who met her that did not love her infectious smile, kind soul and her witty sense of humor. Glenda will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dwight United Methodist Church.