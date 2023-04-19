Eileen M. Biros, 71, of Mazon, IL passed away on April 19, 2023, in Morris. She was born March 12,1952, the daughter of David and Erandine Sinnott.

Eileen was a 1970 graduate of Mazon High School and a 1973 graduate of St. Joseph’s Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the Grundy County Nursing Home for 34 years until her retirement. Eileen married William “Bill” Biros on August 10, 1974, at the Kinsman Catholic Church.

Eileen enjoyed quilting but was happiest when she was gardening and in her flower beds. Gossip time with her family while doing dishes was a great joy to her, especially when she made the boys help. Eileen also loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Bill; her three sons, Allen (Misty), Andrew (Krista), and Matthew (Janelle); her grandchildren, Cooper, Chloe, Grace, and Bryce; her brother, Michael (Debbie) Sinnott; her sister, Jan (Dave) Steffes; her mother, Ernadine Sinnott; her brother and sister- in- laws, Jim and Diane Biros and Barbara and Roger Lund; along with many nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her father, David Sinnott; her mother and father-in-law, John and Mary Kay Biros; and one aunt, Darlene Finch.

Visitation for Eileen Biros will be held at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 11:45 am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:45, officiated by Celebrant, Carol Walker. Eileen will be laid to rest at Ward Cemetery in Verona.

Donations in Eileen’s name may be made to Lightways Hospice or the Micheal J. Fox Foundation.

An online guestbook can be found at www.ucdaviscallahan.com where memories and photographs can be shared. Arrangements have been entrusted to U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W Washington Street, Morris, IL.