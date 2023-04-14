Donald E. Scott, 97, of Dwight

Donald E. Scott, 97, of Dwight, IL, passed away at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village, IL on April 13, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Dwight, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, also at the church. Burial will follow the services in Oaklawn Cemetery in Dwight with full military honors.

Donald was born March 3, 1926, in Odell, IL, the son of Edward and Mary (Root) Scott. He married Dorothy Jean Oelschlager on November 7, 1950 at the Dwight United Methodist Church. She passed away January 10, 2016.

Donald is survived by children, Daniel Scott of Dwight, Russell (Kathleen) Scott of Dwight, Ronald (Pamela) Scott of Sebring, FL, Rita (Patrick) Joyce of Reddick, IL; grandchildren, Brian (Whitney) Scott of Dwight, Kenneth (Mandi Foster) Scott of Sebring, FL, Patrick (Ashley) Rafferty of Denver, IN, Jennifer (Aaron) Wise of Manhattan, IL, Collin Joyce of Essex, IL; great grandchildren, Aiden, Kallen, Westen, Zoey, Harlon, Emily, Abigail, Emma, Olivia.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George, Walter, Charles; sisters, Laura Fox, Mary Nell Slavik; daughter, Frances Starlene Rafferty; grandson, James Scott; granddaughter, Katelyn Joyce.

Donald graduated from Saunemin High School in the class of 1944. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He retired after more than 20 years of service. After his service in the military he returned to the area and worked for R.R. Donnelley until his retirement after spending 20 years with the company.

Donald loved to tell stories and spend time with his family and friends. He was very active in the Boy Scouts, Lions Club, and VFW, serving as commander for many years. He will be greatly missed by all he leaves behind.

Memorials in honor of Donald may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.