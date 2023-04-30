Clarence Bernard Moranski, 91, lifelong resident of Essex, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at his home. Born October 26, 1931 at the Lyons Inn Hospital in Chicago, IL to the late Phillip and Barbara “Bessie” (nee Millashus) Moranski. Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955, Las Vegas, NV as a flight engineer. He was educated within the Essex area schools, graduating from Reddick High School with the class of 1950. Clarence retired from the Natural Gas Pipeline Company in Herscher after 39 ½ years of employment. Former member of the St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Essex, where he married his beloved wife, Sharolyn on June 21, 1953. He was active within his community, serving on Essex Township Board, RUCE School Board, and an active member of the Essex Lions Club, where he participated in building the hall and also thoroughly enjoyed working the pancake breakfasts. Clarence enjoyed fishing, swimming, playing cards, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.

Surviving are his wife of sixty-nine years, Sharolyn (nee Schott) Moranski of Essex; five children, Michael (Susan Shelton) Moranski of Essex, Gail (Terry) Joyce of Reddick, IL, James (Marcia) Moranski of West Terra Haute, IN, Nancy (Steven) Ljubicic of Reddick, and Susan (Greg) Podoba of Darien, IL; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Kelli) Joyce of Reddick, Brandon (Krista) Joyce of Geneva, IL, Kiley (Chris) McCormick of Appling, GA, Shannon (Matt) Jolgren of Mokena, IL, Steven (Lindsey) Lockert of Joliet, IL, Lacey (Mikey) Derrico of St. Charles, IL, and Kaylee McKinney of Chicago; twelve great-grandchildren, Jacob, Austin, Brayden, Parker, Emmett, Ada, Finley, Maeve, Whitman, Madelynn, Wyatt, Kinslee, and one great-granddaughter on the way; one sister, Phyllis (the late Russell) Smith of Dwight, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Phillip and Bessie; and sister, Dorothy (Jack) McGinnis. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 216 E. Lincoln St., Reddick, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Inurnment will be in Coleman Cemetery, Buckingham, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Lightways Hospice, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Reddick, or American Heart Association. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.