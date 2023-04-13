Barbara Susan Bexson (nee Rex), Gardner

Barbara Susan Bexson, 75, of Gardner, IL passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL. Born May 14, 1947 in Lockport, IL to the late Fred and Dorothy (nee Aspel) Rex. Barbara married Joe Bexson on April 19, 1980 in Gardner. She previously served as the Gardner Village Clerk for over twenty years. Barbara had a love for fishing, bowling, playing Bingo, and spending time outside, especially enjoying yardwork. She had a generous heart and made sure to support and donate to many organizations, such as the St. Jude and Shriners Children’s Hospitals, Morning Star Mission, and to many local churches. Most of all, Barb loved spending time with her family and cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events. Surviving are her husband of forty-two years, Joe Bexson of Gardner; four step-sons, Michael Bexson of Gardner, Dave (Angie) Bexson of South Wilmington, IL, Jeff (Joy) Bexson of Gardner, and Joe (Amy) Bexson of Madison, WI; nine beloved grandchildren, Cassi (Jeff) Carlson, Kristen (Luke) Cullmann, Ben Bexson, Chris Bexson, Tyler (Dion Miske) Bexson, Henry Bexson, Riley Bexson, Chloe Bexson, and Sofia Bexson; two dear great grandchildren, Jackson and James Cullmann, and one great-granddaughter due to arrive in May; siblings, Ron (Faith) Rex of Honolulu, HI, Laurine (Greg) Knox of Belvidere, IL, Phyllis Rex of Northglenn, CO and Brian Rex of Marseilles, IL; brother-in-law, George (Donna) Bexson of Gardner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.