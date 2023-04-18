The MVK Seniors met April 18, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion with lunch provided by the Community Nutrition Network and furnished by “The Whistle Stop”in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A Silent prayer was said for the EMT’s, Firemen, Policemen and the ill.

Happy Birthday was sung to Jan Alsbury, Susan Bower, Connie Grieff, Robin Homerding, Bill McCormick, Betty Robinson, Karen Warning and Lisa Wren.The door prizes were won by Jan Alsbury, Leo Newman and Betty Robinson.

The Secretaries and Treasurers report were read and motioned yes by all.

The next meeting will be held May 16, 2023 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting.

Order to adjourn motioned by Bob Hollenbeck and Bill McCormick seconded it.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation.