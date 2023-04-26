April 24, 2023, Marshall, MN — Runnings, a Minnesota-based retailer, has recently reached an agreement to purchase R.P. Home & Harvest, a family-owned company with 22 locations and one distribution facility across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Upon completion of this acquisition, Runnings’s footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.

“From the customers and the communities to the employees and vendors, we truly feel this is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved,” added Brian Odegaard, President of Runnings. “These stores and communities are very similar to the markets we presently serve and, after many discussions with R.P. Home & Harvest’s leadership, both companies knew this would be a great fit from a culture, values, and operations standpoint.”

“It’s pretty amazing how quickly this all came together,” said Jason Plummer, Presidentof R.P. Home & Harvest. “Just a couple of months ago this wasn’t even on the radar but when a win-win opportunity appears, it is an exciting thing. Runnings has been doing this for over 75 years, and they are one of the top farm, home, and outdoor-store companies in America, extremely well-regarded by customers and competitors. We are both family-owned companies and that means a lot to us. This deal would not have come together if we did not have the utmost confidence that Runnings will do a phenomenal job for all stakeholders.”

The transaction between Runnings and R.P. Home & Harvest is scheduled to close in June. The stores will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings transitions the stores to their well-known brand.

“I have personally visited many of the R.P. Home & Harvest stores, and I was thoroughly impressed, especially with some of the team members I encountered,” said Odegaard. “We can’t wait to add these stores and the R.P. Home & Harvest team members to our growing company.”

About Runnings:

Runnings is a privately held retailer selling an extensive selection of pet supplies, sporting goods including hunting and fishing equipment, clothing and footwear, lawn and garden supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment. Founded in 1947 and owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed Family, the Company currently has 58 stores and employs more than 2,700 workers across eightstates. For more information visit www.runnings.com.

About R.P. Home & Harvest:

R.P. Home & Harvest, founded in 2021, operates 22 farm and ranch stores and one distribution center across four states. The company is an affiliate of R.P. Lumber Co., Inc., a family-owned home center and building materials retailer based in Edwardsville, IL that operates over 80 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, and Wisconsin. More information can be found at www.rphomeandharvest.com.