For the first time since 1999, the Village of Dwight now has a new Village Administrator. The new manager, Carrissa Livingston, was hired at the last meeting and sworn in by Village Clerk Whitney Scott at the Village Board meeting Monday, March 27, replacing Kevin McNamara who is retiring. Livingston’s family was on hand to view the ceremony. McNamara and Livingston will be working together over the next few weeks in a transition mode.

In financial matters at the meeting, the following were approved:

Payment of March 27, 2023, Bills $ 224,318.160 Fund Transfers: $62,000.00 from the General Fund (01) to the Capital Expenditures Fund (38) for the purpose of paying Capital Outlay expenses approved in Fiscal Year 23. $17,000.00 Lions Lake Playground Equipment $25,000.00 Village wide computer upgrades $20,000.00 New police squad equipment. $120,000.00 from the General Fund (01) to the Capital Expenditures Fund (38) for the purpose of paying future Capital Outlay expenses. $30,000.00 Public Service Complex Building Maintenance $5,500.00 Pool Deck Repair $65,000.00 Vermeer Chipper $20,000.00 New Dump Box for 2005 International. $160,000.00 from the General Fund (01) ARPA Funds to the Sewer Fund (52) for the purpose of partially funding the WWTP improvements.

There were no Public Forum comments.

In the President’s report, Mayor Paul Johnson gave thanks to Kevin McNamara for his years of service to the community, especially over the last few months with department head transitions and departure of the Financial Director. He also welcomed Carissa Livingston as the new Village Administrator.

In Department Head reports:

Village Administrator Carissa Livingston reported the Village was moving forward with recruiting for the Finance Services Coordinator position. This will have modified requirements from the previously posted position of Finance Director.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported a recent police test was conducted with five potential candidates for Police Officer positions.

EMS Director Mike Callahan pointed out CPR training would be conducted at the High School and the department is working on holding a community blood drive.

Public Works Head Cory Scoles reminded residents that yard waste pick-up will begin again on April 3. The following rules apply:

The following ordinances were approved:

Resolution 2023-06 Appointment of IMRF Authorized Agent

Resolution 2023-07 Appoint Authorized Signatories

Resolution 2023-08 Appoint Authorized Account Inquiry Representatives

Resolution 2023-09 Approval of Wind Energy System Within 1 ½ mile of Corporate Limits along with Letter of Support to the Livingston County Board

Resolution 2023-10 Approval of Community Benefit Agreement in conjunction with Illinois Generation LLC Project

Ordinance 1494 Amend FY23 Village of Dwight Budget

Ordinance 1495 Adopt FY24 Village of Dwight Budget

In New Business, the bid for the William Street Roadway Reconstruction was awarded to Tobey’s Construction & Cartage for an amount of $712,974.15.

The Board entered into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters. Following that session, Zach Zimmerman was hired as a full-time EMS Basic.

The next Village Board Meeting will be Monday April 10.