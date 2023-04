Don’t miss out! The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is now accepting applications for our Partners for Conservation Cost-Share Program. This is open to producers and landowners in Livingston County who would like to implement conservation practices on their land. Some of the eligible practices include cover crops, no-till/strip-till, pollinator habitat, grassed waterways, terraces, well decommissioning, and many more. Application deadline is May 1, 2023. For practice information and applications, contact Becky Taylor, Resource Conservationist for the Livingston County SWCD, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net.

