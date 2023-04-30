Livingston County Concert Association Announces 23- 24 Line-Up

The Board of Directors of the Livingston County Concert Association met on April 14th to reveal the artists that will be performing here in Pontiac next season. This will be the Association’s 73rd season. Mr. David Holtz, of Allied Concert Services attended the meeting and provided a preview of the season.

The season will begin on September 19, 2023 with a performance by Divas3. Three female singers with powerhouse voices sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. This vibrant show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and many more! Individual members of the group have all starred in shows on the Las Vegas Strip. Since its inception in 2013, the group has gone on to perform at performing arts centers across the United States, and internationally as a headlining entertainer act aboard luxury cruise ships.

The second concert (November 27, 2023, will be Yesterday Once More – Karen Carpenter. “Yesterday Once More” was a hit song for The Carpenters from their 1973 album Now & Then. The lyrics thoughtfully reminisce about songs of the past, and the memories brought forth from hearing them. Joanne O’Brien and her velvety voice, bring the sounds of the 1970s through the music of Karen Carpenter, and the sounds that inspired so many. Through a cavalcade of iconic classics, Joanne illuminates the musical diversity, pop culture, and political climate of that time in history when the world first fell in love with the magical sound of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

After the holiday season, the next concert is Chris Funk on February 4, 2024. Magician Chris Funk – The Wonderist, has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. Finally, a Magic Show with Live Music! Presenting a violin concerto, and a guitar loop recorded live on stage Chris has put this show into a league of its own. The live-feed camera and interactive video brings the audience up on stage and into the action delivering a show that everyone both young and old will love!

The final concert of the season will be a tribute to the Beatles entitled Here Comes the Sun on May 10, 2024. Celebrate The Beatles with a fresh, vibrant, and musically-authentic act that gets audiences “rising” to their feet: Here Comes the Sun! Five multi-instrumentalist/vocalists (Broadway, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) combine talents to recreate a decade of Beatles soundscapes. Foregoing costumes and wigs to focus on the MUSIC, this modern rock-and-roll experience satisfies the true Beatles fan!