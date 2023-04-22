How Sweet It Is

Another highlight of the Livingston County Concert Association’s 2022-2023 season is coming up on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium at 7 PM. Members and ticket holders are in for a real treat as Steve Leslie takes the stage with a heart- warming tribute to James Taylor in his show “How Sweet It Is”.

Nashville-based Steve Leslie is an awarded singer/songwriter/guitarist. In “How Sweet It Is!” Steve Leslie performs the music of one of his greatest influences, James Taylor, in an authentic and spellbinding concert event. Steve’s warm baritone and exceptional guitar technique will have audiences singing along to James Taylor’s incredible catalog of songs. Audiences are raving about “How Sweet It Is!” and the level of genuine craftsmanship Steve Leslie brings to James Taylor’s music. Leslie will be accompanied by his musical partner on piano.

This show is not to be missed and definitely will not be forgotten. For ticket information please contact the Livingston County Concert Association at 815-844-6394. Individual Adult tickets will be available at the door for $25.

Rod Patterson, President of the Association is announcing that at this concert current members will be able to renew their memberships for the 2023/2024 season. As a special offer any non-member that purchases a membership for next year will be able to attend the “How Sweet It Is” concert free of charge. Adult memberships are $50. Family memberships are also available. A single adult family membership is $60. A two adult family membership is $110.

For additional information about the Livingston County Concert Association contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 (email: rod.Hjemme@gmail.com).