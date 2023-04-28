Gardner-South Wilmington High School Academic Awards Night
Gardner-South Wilmington High School hosted their annual Academic Awards Night on April 19th.
Many students were at the event and 102 students were recognized.
The District and Students would like to express their gratitude to everyone who was able to award a scholarship; The Donnelly Family, Exelon, GSW Alumni Award, Joliet Junior College, Lions Club, Mack & Associates Accounting & Business Scholarships, Masonic Scholarship, NM Productions, and Sharon Levy Scholarships.
Congratulations to a great bunch of kids!