KANSAS CITY — Four former Illini were drafted Thursday-Saturday during the 2023 NFL Draft. Devon Witherspoon (Seattle) was the first Illini off the board at No. 5 overall, followed by second-rounder Jartavius Martin (Washington), third-rounder Sydney Brown (Philadelphia), and fifth-rounder Chase Brown (Cincinnati).
Post-Draft Signings – Illinois
DT Calvin Avery, Minnesota (UDFA)
LB Isaac Darkangelo, Detroit (UDFA)
QB Tommy DeVito, New York Giants (UDFA)
OL Alex Palczewski, Denver (UDFA)
OL Alex Pihlstrom, New Orleans (UDFA)
DB Kendall Smith, Washington (UDFA)
DT Jamal Woods, Indianpolis (Mini Camp Invite)