On April 20th, GSWB Varsity Club invited former Chicago White Sox player, Kelly Dransfeldt, to share his career experiences with the club. Dransfeldt was a three-sport athlete at Morris High School playing alongside two-time World Series Champion Scott Spiezio. After placing as IHSA runner-up in baseball as a Senior, Dransfeldt was drafted in the seventh round out of High School by the Minnesota Twins. Dransfeldt opted to attend the University of Michigan on a full-ride scholarship to pursue an education and play collegiate baseball. Prior to his freshman year with the Wolverines, Dransfeldt played for Team USA in the Olympics where he earned a Silver medal, losing to Cuba 3-2 in the Championship. He described the daily grind of being a college athlete noting the stress and time involved. After three years at the University of Michigan, Dransfeldt was again drafted by the Texas Rangers as a fourth-round draft pick. Over the course of a ten-year career, Dransfeldt spent time with the Rangers, Reds, Red Sox, and White Sox.

Dransfeldt described a typical game day to the students, he explained how he arrived at the ballpark by noon for a 7:00 P.M. game. During this time period, players lifted weights, conditioned, received medical treatment, or simply relaxed in the clubhouse. Prior to game time, each team takes batting practice and infield as well.

Dransfeldt retired from baseball in 2004 and completed his education to earn a degree in Finance. The club members had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A with Dransfeldt. One student asked Dransfeldt if he attended college with any other notable people, to which he replied that he was enrolled in classes with NFL Quarterback, Tom Brady. Dransfeldt had some fun stories to share with the group about Alex Rodriquez, Frank Thomas, and Paul Konerko. The GSWB Varsity Club expresses its gratitude to Kelly Dransfeldt for taking the time to share his experiences on and off the field.