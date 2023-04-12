Edge of Your Seat Podcast

Episode 259: Time of Transition

We start this episode a little different, with a chat, as we hear from Scot Banks (56.0), who owns the Victory Lanes Bowling Alley. Him and his wife Stacey have put in 17 years and are now ready to sell the thriving business.

Then We The Least (30:53), a Christian band formed in Mendota now polishing its craft in Nashville, join to talk about mild sauce, the Nashville experience, a near fatal show, and coming home to perform at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 at the First United Methodist Church in Mendota.

Intro: Win/Lose/Stat (25:10)