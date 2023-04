Spring is in the air and it is that time again for the Easter Bunny. The Emington Community Association will be hosting the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday April 8th at Jim’s Office, 26521 E 2200 North Rd. Emington. Starting at 11:30 a.m., come out for a free lunch. Hotdogs will be served and at 12:30 p.m. Dwight Dance and Fitness will perform, with the Easter Egg hunt to follow. If inclement weather, the lunch and recital will still take place and candy will be passed out.

