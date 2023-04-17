Registration for Dwight Youth Football and Cheer will be online this year.
The teams will have all new jerseys this year with personalized numbers!!
Welcome Our Coaching Staffs for 2023
Seniors
Head Coach Jeremy Wood
Assistant Coaches
Josh Delong
Mitch Thompson
Brent Olson
Juniors
Head Coach Jason Marques
Assistant Coaches
Randy Irvin
Jeremy Kapper
Kevin Jensen
Mighty Mite
Dan Veselak
Cheer Helper- Lori Bowman
Head Senior Coach Laura Brown
Head Junior Coach Jessica Brock
Mighty Mites will be announced soon.
If interested, please reach out to a board member.
Board Members
President- Jill Kapper -815-822-4148
Vice President- Jason Marques – 815-693-7944
Secretary- Laura Halstead -815-343-5306
Treasurer- Sarah Turner- 815-274-9976
Cheer Coordinator- Shanna Peterson -815-274-4246
Trustee- Jodi Jensen- 815-252-3262
Trustee- Jeremy Wood- 815-830-4102
Trustee- Laura Brown- 815-343-2572
Trustee- Mitch Thompson- 815-685-8680