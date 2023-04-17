Registration for Dwight Youth Football and Cheer will be online this year.

Dwight Youth Football and Cheer is for boys in and girls in Dwight and surrounding towns ages 3rd grade to 8th grade.

There will be new Cheer Uniforms for this upcoming 2023 Season! Don’t miss out on Registration this year come out and make some friends while cheering on our Mighty Trojans!

The teams will have all new jerseys this year with personalized numbers!! Welcome Our Coaching Staffs for 2023

Seniors

Head Coach Jeremy Wood

Assistant Coaches

Josh Delong

Mitch Thompson

Brent Olson Juniors

Head Coach Jason Marques

Assistant Coaches

Randy Irvin

Jeremy Kapper

Kevin Jensen Mighty Mite

Dan Veselak

Cheer

Cheer Coordinator- Shanna Peterson

Cheer Helper- Lori Bowman

Head Senior Coach Laura Brown

Head Junior Coach Jessica Brock

Mighty Mites will be announced soon.

If interested, please reach out to a board member.

More information can be found at www.DwightYouthFootballAndCheer.com.

Registration Fees:

Board Members

President- Jill Kapper -815-822-4148

Vice President- Jason Marques – 815-693-7944

Secretary- Laura Halstead -815-343-5306

Treasurer- Sarah Turner- 815-274-9976

Cheer Coordinator- Shanna Peterson -815-274-4246

Trustee- Jodi Jensen- 815-252-3262

Trustee- Jeremy Wood- 815-830-4102

Trustee- Laura Brown- 815-343-2572

Trustee- Mitch Thompson- 815-685-8680