Sunday, April 30th is Dwight Youth Baseball and Softball Opening Day.

The concession stand opens at 11:30 with several lunch options. All 21 (twenty-one!!) teams and sponsors will be highlighted starting after the opening pitch at 12:05. Come out to Garrett Park on Sunday to kick off Dwight’s ball season. Scrimmages will start at 1pm. J7 Images will be taking team photos throughout the day.