Dwight Village Board Meets April 10

The Dwight Village Board met Monday April 10 in the Dwight Public Service Complex.

Trustees in attendance were Randy Irvin, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, Chuck Butterbrodt, and Jenny Johnson. Absent was Justin Eggenberger.

In Public Forum, Brian Berta asked about the status of the potential transfer of the OSF building on John street to the Village. Mayor Paul Johnson replied that Administrators at OSF were reviewing their internal real estate policies before any talks could continue with the Village.

Ordinance 1496 and a corresponding resolution regarding an Intergovernmental Agreement for Participation in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System were approved.

In Old Business, a payment of $5,934.60 was approved to Commercial Mechanical Inc. for work done at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

In New Business:

A request by Livingston County CCSI for use of the Village Council Room for a senior balance class was tabled pending further information.

Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council 2023 Dues were approved at an amount of $8,504.00

Closure of Park Street behind Aly Anne’s was approved for May 5, 6, and 7.

Street and Parking Lot closures for the Dwight Economic Alliance Smoke-out were approved for May 4, 5, and 6.

Purchase of a Hach Portable Analyzer for the Water Department was approved at $4,645.00.

The purchase of a 2023 Police Ford Explorer from Sutton Ford was approved at $39,923.00. It has become increasing difficult to find local sources of these vehicles.

A 2023 Vermeer 135 HP gas Chipper was approved for purchase at $67,473.58 along with a 36 month warranty at $6.009.15.

Kaila Youngblood was approved for hire as a Full-Time Paramedic

Two Police Officers were approved for hire, Julia Santiago and Tyler Calhoon.

The hiring of Hayden Tjelle as Financial Services Coordinator was approved.

Street closures for the DEA Let’s Buzz the Gut event were approved for June 24, 2023.

A Sound Amplification Permit for the DEA Let’s Buzz the Gut event was approved for June 24, 2023.

Dwight Harvest Days Street and Parking Closures were approved for September 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2023 were approved.

Dwight Harvest Days Golf cart and UTV usage for September September 21-24, 2023 was approved.

EMS calls for the first three months of the year total 338. In 2022, this number was 372.

The next Village Board Meeting will be Monday April 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Public Services Building.