Dwight HS Track Results – April 5

The Trojan track and field team competed in their first outdoor meet at Bradley-Bourbonnais HS last night. Also in the BBCHS Open were: bishop Mac, Herscher, and Momence.

The event was a non-scoring meet. Finishing in the top 3 in their events were: Issy Bunting 1st shot put, 2nd discus throw), Maddie Simms (1st 1600), Brooklynn Todd (3rd 1600), Jack Duffy (3rd 400 and long jump).

Season or personal bests were produced from: Bunting (shot, discus), Simms (800), Todd (800), Ellora McCullough (shot), Katy Parker (shot), Mckay Gleeson (400), Tishaun Hinten (400), Jack Duffy (100,400), Frank Lasser (3200), and Tristan Chambers (800).

Our next meet will be our first home meet with Henry-Senachwine, Herscher, and Prairie Central. The competition starts at 4:30 on Tuesday the 11th.