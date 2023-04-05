The Lady Trojans softball team took the lead late in the game in a 9-2 victory over Putnam County for a conference win.

Madi Ely led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Trojans. She allowed six hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out 15 and walking one.

The Trojans saw the ball well today, racking up 13 hits in the game. Avery Scheuer, Avery Jury, Megan Livingston, Samantha Harsh, Erin Anderson, and Taylor Heath all had multiple hits. Sophie Buck contributed one hit.

Next game is Wednesday 4/5 against Bishop Mac.