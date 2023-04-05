The Lady Trojans softball team took the lead late in the game in a 9-2 victory over Putnam County for a conference win.
Madi Ely led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Trojans. She allowed six hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out 15 and walking one.
The Trojans saw the ball well today, racking up 13 hits in the game. Avery Scheuer, Avery Jury, Megan Livingston, Samantha Harsh, Erin Anderson, and Taylor Heath all had multiple hits. Sophie Buck contributed one hit.
Next game is Wednesday 4/5 against Bishop Mac.
Dwight lady Trojans fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-1 loss to Ottawa-Marquette on Thursday.
Madi Ely started on the rubber & lasted four and a third innings, allowing nine hits and nine runs while striking out five and walking one. Samantha Harsh came in in the third allowing 3 hits & 2 runs.
Erin Anderson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Trojans in hits. Also contributing with a hit was Sophie Buck, Samantha Harsh, Taylor Heath, Megan Livingston & Avery Scheuer. Sophie Buck also contributed the only RBI the team.
Next game will be 3/31 vs Wilmington
The varsity lady trojans softball beat Lexington 10-6 on Wednesday March 29.
Samantha Harsh led things off on the rubber for Dwight. She lasted three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out three and walking one. Madi Ely came in in the 4th inning giving up four hits, two runs, and striking out five.
The Trojans had a homerun by Avery Jury and the team racked up ten hits on the day. Erin Anderson and Madi Ely all managed multiple hits. Anderson led with four hits in five at bats. While also contributing hits were Maci Johnson, Megan Livingston and Sarah Parker
Next game is at Ottawa Marquette 3/30.
Dwight Varsity Trojans fell 13-3 to Ottawa Marquette on Tuesday.
Samantha Harsh was in the circle for Dwight. She lasted two innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out two and walking one. Madi Ely threw three inning as relief allowing six hits, eight runs, striking out two & walking 3.
The Trojans collected six hits on the day. Averi Jury and Taylor Heath both collected multiple hits. Erin Anderson and Samantha Harsh each contributed a hit.
The lady Trojans play next at Lexington 3/29