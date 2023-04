The Dwight Historical Society will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the Dwight Banking Center of Peoples National Bank of Kewanee on Monday, April 17. Eric Stewart has offered a tour of the bank as the program for the Society and anyone interested is welcome. The bank is located on West Main Street. All meetings and programs of the Society are open to the public. Bring friends.

The business meeting will follow the tour at the historic depot across the street from the bank.