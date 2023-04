Dwight Redbird athletes competed in the snow and freezing rain on Saturday, April 22.

Graham Meister broke the IVC record for 8th grade shot with a toss of 55″ 7″ and he also broke the the discus record with a throw of 133′ 0″. Evan Olson broke the 7th grade discus record with a throw of 121″ 0″. Colin Bachand broke the record for high jump at a height of 5″7″!

Illinois Valley Conference Meet – Results – Track & Field Meet