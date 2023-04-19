Dwight Common School – March Students of the Month
Student of the Month: March
Prek: Serenity Leithliter, Keegan Lindsay & Olivia Yard
Kindergarten: Rowe Connor, Cheyenne Dennis & Elizabeth Watchinski
1st: Abbie Greb, Emma Kirchman & Christian Ochoa
2nd: Aria Cardoso, Bren Herlan, Natalie Mallaney & Brody Stork
3rd: Domenik Brown, Liam Seabert & Lilly Stone
4th: Dawson DeLong, Nora Goetsch & Lucas Yard
5th: Skylar Burke & Denise Quinonez
6th: Peyton Oswald & Rian Penny Parker
7th: Gabe Addis & Addison Taylor
8th: Elma Gashi & Ethan Marques