Dwight, Ill. – Dwight Fire Protection District and Dwight EMS were dispatched to a rural residential structure fire, located one mile north-west of Dwight. Units arrived on scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. with heavy flames showing from the rear of the structure.

Upon arrival, DFPD established that all occupants were out of the building. Heavy flames and smoke were spreading throughout the residence. DFPD initiated an aggressive fire attack while requesting assistance from neighboring fire and EMS agencies.

Fire was extinguished and MABAS Division 15 investigators are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Three residents were transported to Morris Hospital with minor injuries.

Mutual aid companies responded as follows; Braidwood, Gardner, Odell, Pontiac, Emington/Campus, Cullom, Mazon, Morris, South Wilmington, Limestone, Wilmington, Allen Township, Fairbury, Minooka, Selcast, Dwight Police Department, Grundy County Command Van, Grundy County EMA, and MABAS Division 15 fire investigators.