THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #23Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On April 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Spanish Teacher Nicole Dunnill as the Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

New Board members Chris Bunting and Kim Frauli were in attendance at the meeting and Board President Henson congratulated them on their recent election to the Board. They will be seated at the May Board meeting.

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Mr. DeLong thanked the family of Bob Trewartha for their generous donation of memorials to the Dwight Sports Boosters. Mr. Trewartha was a former student and coach for Dwight schools who passed away suddenly last month.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger distributed a report with students’ remaining School Service Hours for the year. He also noted the April Students of the Month:

Freshman: Kaitlyn Dolan

Sophomore: Brayden Jensen

Junior: Kassy Kodat

Senior: Erin Anderson

Mr. Pittenger also reported that due to not having received the new sound system at the A-field yet, graduation will most likely be held indoors this year.

Ms. Ferguson reported that the Track Invitational was held last night and went very well. She also reported that we have received the new Victory light.

Mr. DeLong reported that he spoke to Narvick Brothers earlier today and they stated that they will probably not be ready to break ground on the new practice facility until late May or early June. He also noted that we will not likely need to make any payments in this fiscal year for this project. Mr. DeLong reported that the pads have been poured for the new West end storage. Narvick Brothers is preparing for the asphalt project as well. He informed the Board that our electronic sign is not working properly and it may be time to look into a new type of sign. He also reported that after previous discussion on the grassy area south of the student parking lot, he has spoken to D Construction about possibly laying chips in this area to help accommodate overflow parking at our events. This will also help when the new practice facility is open. Other options were discussed, including concrete. The Board asked him to obtain a rough quote to see if they can give a ballpark quote for different options.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:

The May Regular Board meeting will be held on May 17 th where we will adjourn the current Board Sine Die, then seat new Board members and reorganize. There will also be a small reception prior to the meeting to honor outgoing as well as incoming Board members. Mr. DeLong asked the Board if there is any interest in changing dates or times for the Board meetings for the 2023-24 school year. The Village of Dwight recently approved 11 of 17 of the original wind turbines that were in the new Heritage Prairie Wind Project. These turbines were originally voted down since they were within Village limits; however, the Board recently reconsidered their approval. Mr. DeLong reported that he went to DeLong Ford to order the new electric car for Driver’s Ed, but was unable to at this time because none are available. He noted that if DeLong can get us a 2023 they will, but if we have to get a 2024, he will go there and order it in July or August. He has contacted the grant coordinator to ask for an extension to get this vehicle purchased. The district received $50,000 towards the purchase of the vehicle and a charging station earlier this year. Mr. DeLong thanked the Village of Dwight for helping to purchase and install the new radar signs, which are working nicely.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the March 15, 2023 Regular Board Meeting Bills Approve FMLA Request, Allegra Victor Approve Employment, Jim Gussman, Head Wrestling Coach Approve Employment, Tony Bernardy, Volunteer Football Coach Approve Employment, Laura Pittenger, Assistant Volleyball Coach Approve Employment, Tom Schmidberger, Volunteer Bass Fishing Coach Approve Employment, Jakobe Rabor, Band Teacher Approve Employment, Grant Kaufman, Science Teacher Approve Employment, Kristin Pruitt, Social Studies Teacher

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the proposal for the 2023-24 Food Service Contract with Arbor Management, Inc.

Moved by Berta, seconded by Warner, to approve the 2023-24 Food Service Contract with Arbor Management, Inc., as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of Press Policy 111 updates. These will be brought back to the Board for the 2nd reading and final approval at the May Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong presented the first amendment to the Blue Sky Solar Energy Abatement of Real Estate Taxes. This amendment is the agreement to push back the abatement resolution by 2 years due to supply chain and other issues that was discussed at a prior Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong recently sent out an RFP for a new auditing firm due to rising costs with our current auditors, WIPFLI, Inc. He received two bids for a new firm, and the lowest responsible bid was received from Hopkins and Associates, at a base cost of $11,000 per year, for FY 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26.

Moved by Berta, seconded byWarner, to enter Executive Session at 6:29 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.