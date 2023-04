At the April 11 track meet against the Prairie Central Hawks, the Dwight/GSW Track team wore wristbands in memory of PC track standouts, Drew Fehr and Dylan Bazzell, who recently died in a sledding accident.

In addition, the Dwight Grade School and DTHS staff previously donated to memorials setup for both boys. At the track meet Mr. DeLong and his wife Deanna, a PC graduate and teacher, presented two checks in the amount of $461 each to the Prairie Central track coaches.