The Fresh/Soph Track Squad competed in the 13 school Seneca F/S Coed Invite on April 24. They finished in 8th place with 38 points and the boy’s team scored 9 points placing 11th.
Scoring for the girls were: Issy Bunting (shot put 1st 31′ 3.5″, discus throw 2nd 80’10.5″), Ellora McCullough (discus throw 1st 89’3.25″,) , and Maddie Simms (800m 4th 2:40.12, 1600m 3rd 5:57.18).
Placing for the boys were: Frank Lasser (3200m 3rd 11:51.46 PR) and Tyler Wilkey (discus throw 7th 81′ 2.5″, shot put 8th 9’2″).
Our other individual results were: Ellora McCullough (100m 15.69 PR, shot put 21’5″), Brooklynn Todd (800m 3:08.66 PR, 1600m 7:09.28), Issy Bunting (100m 15.47), Frank Lasser (600m 2:31.33), McKay Gleeson (100m 13.82, 200m 28.90, 400m 1:05.11) and Tishaun Hinten (100m 14.98, 200m 32.93, shot put 22’5.75″).