Mrs. Schultz announced that Angie Goley has been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT – None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A card of thanks was received from Emmanuel Lutheran Church as well as from the Simantel/Trainor families for a donation in memory of Clarence Simantel.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Amie Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA report this month.

Mrs. Schultz reported that she attended the IPA Student Recognition Breakfast with students Avery Connor and Ella Payne, as well as their families.

Mr. Jenkins thanked the Sports Boosters for Booster Bash, which was well attended and raised a lot of money for the school’s sports programs. He also noted that the new scoreboard (which will be donated by the Boosters) will be delivered and installed sometime in June.

Mr. DeLong thanked the Village of Dwight for helping to purchase and install the new radar signs, which are working nicely.

Mr. DeLong reported that after last month’s meeting discussion was held about replacing the existing fixtures in the restrooms when we upgrade the plumbing. Mr. DeLong got quotes for replacement of these fixtures as well as epoxy flooring in those restrooms that would extend into those particular classrooms. The quotes came in at $41,500 for the fixtures and $16,500 for the flooring. The total cost for this project for the school would be $87,557 plus the $50,000 matching Maintenance Grant. The Board was in consensus to move forward with these additions to the project.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:

The May Regular Board meeting will be held on May 10 th where we will adjourn the current Board Sine Die, then seat new Board members and reorganize. There will also be a small reception prior to the meeting to honor outgoing as well as incoming Board members. Mr. DeLong asked the Board if there is any interest in changing dates or times for the Board meetings for the 2023-24 school year. The Village of Dwight recently approved 11 of 17 of the original wind turbines that were in the new Heritage Prairie Wind Project. These turbines were originally voted down since they were within Village limits; however, the Board recently reconsidered their approval. Mr. DeLong informed the Board that he and Board President Stipanovich recently toured 2 local buildings to see if either would be an acceptable location to add as an off-site Pre-K program. He asked Narvick Brothers to get us an estimate on the cost to upgrade the building to make it ADA compliant and workable as a Pre-K building. They came back with an estimate of $150/square foot, or approximately $300-$400K. This would be vs. an estimated cost of $2M to expand our existing building to include the additional space needed to accommodate all of our needs.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the March 8, 2023 Regular Board Meeting Bills Approve Employment, Jett Walker, B Baseball Coach Approve Employment, Jett Walker, 8 th Grade Girls Basketball Coach Approve Employment, Allie Trewartha, Cross Country Coach Approve Employment, Mallory Carey, Substitute Teacher Approve Employment, Mallory Carey, Substitute Paraprofessional Approve Employment, Mallory Carey, Substitute Nurse Approve Resignation, Jeremy Jenkins, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Approve Resignation, Brittani McQueen, Cheerleading Coach

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the contract for Hillman Pediatric Therapy for the 2023-24 school year. The hourly rate increased from $75/hour to $76/hour.

Mr. DeLong presented the Consolidated District Plan for the 2023-24 school year for approval.

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of Press Policy 111 updates. These will be brought back to the Board for the 2nd reading and final approval at the May Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong presented the first amendment to the Blue Sky Solar Energy Abatement of Real Estate Taxes. This amendment is the agreement to push back the abatement resolution by 2 years due to supply chain and other issues that was discussed at a prior Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong recently sent out an RFP for a new auditing firm due to rising costs with our current auditors, WIPFLI, Inc. He received two bids for a new firm, and the lowest responsible bid was received from Hopkins and Associates, at a base cost of $11,000 per year, for FY 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26.

Due to lack of need, there was no Executive Session at this month’s meeting.